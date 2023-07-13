Greater Jackson Chamber members accepted into Leadership Tennessee programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two members of the Greater Jackson Chamber team are being recognized at a statewide level.

Mandy White, the Chamber’s Chief Economic Development Officer, has been accepted into Leadership Tennessee’s 2023–2024 Signature Program Class X. According to the Chamber, Leadership Tennessee is “a collective with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance.”

Additionally, Lauren Saliba has been accepted into Leadership Tennessee NEXT Program, which is Tennessee’s “only statewide leadership program focusing on existing and emerging leaders and spanning geographic and industry boundaries.” While fostering a better understanding of our state, the program offers early- to mid-career professionals in-depth personal and professional development.

Click here to read the full release regarding White, or here to learn more about the Leadership Tennessee NEXT Program Silba is joining.

