Hiring event to be held for local early learning center in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A hiring event is coming up this week at a local early learning center.

Multiple positions are currently open at Washington Douglass Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Jackson.

Available positions include assistant teacher, early head start teacher, cook, and substitutes.

On Friday, July 14, the hiring event will take place at the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested applicants are asked to bring their driver’s license, social security card, and a resume with references.

Applicants must be 18 or older, and a high school diploma or GED is required for employment.

Washington Douglass Head Start is located at 409 Iselin Street in Jackson.

