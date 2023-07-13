ICARE summit to focus on going back to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community leaders came together to show their support and to find ways to make a difference in the Hub City.







The ICARE initiative was formed with a mission to reduce violence while empowering the community.

It is made up of representatives from what is called the Seven Ps: Pastors, police, politicians, proprietors, parents, principals, and partners.

Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd explained a bit more about ICARE.

SEE ALSO: Local leaders set out to combat rising crime rates in Jackson

“The ICARE is an organization that we kind of brought together to just try and make a difference and make the community a better place, to bring and discuss some of the issues we are dealing with. With the fentanyl, with the crime problem we are having, with the gun violence, and mental health issues, we want to be a resource to the community as a whole,” Dodd said.

While they announced their next summit at this event, Dodd also talked about previous things they have done to try and make a difference.

SEE ALSO: Residents react to ICARE announcement

“Well this is our third summit. We had one here at Lane. We had another for a fentanyl awareness program one night. So different small events that we try to do. But really within the community, we just try and support other organizations, as a group to go a support their events that are going on,” Dodd said.

Their next event is one month from now at Lane College.

“On the 12th, it’s our third edition. It’s our back-to-school edition. So we are trying to focus on our kids going back to school. Kids will be going back to school soon. We want to give school supplies to our youth. Not only the information that we will share, but we want everyone to come out from eight until two. We are going to give back-to-school supplies out. We are going to do our workshops and just love on each other,” Dodd said.

SEE ALSO: Councilman shares what to expect from I-CARE Community Summit

This will be a family event with a light breakfast and a free lunch on August 12 at Lane College in the Chambers McClure Academic Center.

If you want to be involved with ICARE, you can contact Dodd at (731) 616-6475.

Find more local news here.