Jackson Sings the Gospel continues for second day

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual tradition has begun in the Hub City: The 25th Jackson Sings the Gospel.

25th Jackson Sings the Gospel (3)

25th Jackson Sings the Gospel (2)

25th Jackson Sings the Gospel (1)

This year’s newest performers are the Chitans family from Toronto, Canada.

“This is an honor and a blessing. We’re honored to be able to share the love of Jesus wherever we go and to be here with the great artist and great folks. So it’s really an honor to be here,” said Kaiziah Chitan, with the Chitans.

Thursday marks the second day of performances with with fans coming from coast to coast.

Bill Bailey, the concert promoter, shared what makes fans so unique.

“There are three things that define the people that come to these concerts: Number one, they love God. Number two, they love this country. They are very patriotic. And number three, they love gospel music,” Bailey said.

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m. – Gold City, Karen Peck & New River, Brian Free & Assurance, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Guardians

Friday, July 14, 1 p.m. – Spencers’ Family Reunion (JB, Barbara, Kevin, and Geniece)

Friday, July 14, 7 p.m. – Triumphant Qt, Hoppers, Southbound, Down East Boys, Josh & Ashley Franks

Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. – Jonathan Wilburn, Endless Highway

Saturday, July 15, 6 p.m. – Inspirations, Kingsmen, Perrys, Tribute Quartet, Whisnants

You can reserve a seat for $25, and general admissions will be $20 for each person each night.

Daily matinee concerts will be free with “love offering” received.

For more information and tickets, reach out to (941) 756-6942.

Find more local news here.