Services for Mrs. Tommie Lue Ross, age 103 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Ross transitioned on Tuesday, July 10, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Ross, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Tommie-Ross-2/#!/ TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.