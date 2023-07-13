‘Paws for Reading’ held at Jackson-Madison County library

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Public Library hosted their Paws for Reading.







They have teamed up with Maggie and Friends Therapy Dogs to host this event every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. until the end of the summer

People of all ages are welcomed to participate in this program and it is free to the public.

Phoenix, the therapy dog, came to Jackson’s library to help.

Chrystal Richerson, the Teen Department Manager, shared how this event is helpful to kids.

“We have a therapy dog here for children to come and sit and grab a book and read to the dog, and it’s super lowkey and non-judgmental. And they really seem to enjoy it,” Richerson said.

Phoenix was able to help children practice their literacy skills and improve their confidence.

The Jackson library hopes to continue this event during the school year for children to continue to practice.

