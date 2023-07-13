Police investigate armed robbery at Dyersburg Dollar General

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business.

According to police, officers responded to Dollar General on Forrest Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Police say that store personnel reported that a black male wearing a hoodie entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dyersburg Police say a K9 unite was called to the scene and able to run a track on the suspect to a residential area, however the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477, or the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679.

