Showers & Storms Return for Friday & Saturday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Thursday has been another warm but humid day making it feel around 100°. Chances for showers and storms remain low this evening but we cannot rule out a few coming in overnight. Showers and storms appear to be likely on Friday and Saturday across West Tennessee. We will have the latest on when the showers and storms will be moving out and another potential heat wave is coming next week right here.

TONIGHT-FRIDAY:

As the front stalls out to wrap up the work week, showers and storm chances will remain in the forecast for both tonight & Friday. The timing of the showers and storms will depend on where the front decides to stall across the region. We are only expecting a few stray showers and storm tonight with chances increasing into the day on Friday.

Highs will reach up the low 90s both days and lows will fall down to the low 70s. It will remain quite humid so the feels like temperature could be near 100° in the afternoons and evenings. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will come out of the west or southwest. The most likely time to encounter severe weather this week looks to be Friday afternoon or evening and maybe late Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

Future-casts are showing that there will be another low pressure system and cold front to pass by this weekend bringing another round of showers and storms again to West Tennessee. The most likely timing and of the front looks to be late in the day on Saturday. This could usher in a round of storms, maybe a couple rounds on Saturday before we dry out for Sunday.

Highs this weekend are still expected to make it up to around 90° with morning lows remaining in the low 70s. The winds should remain out of the southwest but could change to the northwest on Sunday behind the cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Please monitor the forecast this week if you have outdoor plans this weekend. As of now Saturday plans look to be more likely impacted from storms that on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Another heat wave could return to West Tennessee next week. Monday and Tuesday will make it up into the low to mid 90s but some upper 90s could return by the middle or end of the work week. The humidity will also be a concern so we might see another round of heat advisories issued starting on Wednesday. Overnight lows will start out in the low 70s to kick off the week but return to the mid to upper 70s by Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in general. Each day some humidity and heat driven pop up showers or weak storms will be possible, but chances only sit around 20-30% each day. The winds will come out of the south or southwest adding to the heat concerns.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal this weekend before heating back up next week. The rain and storm chances will pick up on Friday and into the first half of the weekend helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

