Stolen Madison County vehicle recovered in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A vehicle stolen from Madison County was recovered by police in Covington earlier this week.

The Covington Police Department released a statement Thursday, saying around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, July 10, they were notified by a plate reader that a vehicle stolen that same day was in the area.

Police say that the vehicle was found in the parking of a Mapco, with officers then initiating a traffic stop.

The news release says that two people tried to flee the scene. They add that the driver was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile from Memphis and a 16-year-old male passenger from Jackson.

During their investigation, is was revealed that the driver was allegedly involved in a shooting in Covington on July 8.

