Summer Celebration held in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free event provided educational sessions and activities for all ages.











The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture hosted their highly anticipated Summer Celebration Thursday at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.

The 2023 Summer Celebration featured educational sessions hosted by more than 20 UTIA researchers, extension specialists and horticulturists, as well as regional experts on topics such as gardening, weed and animal control, plant health and more.

Specialists were onsite to provide free plant diagnostics and the UT Kitchen Divas hosted cooking lessons inside the center.

“Summer celebration is all about connecting the experts with the members of the community they serve. So you can learn about the projects that are going on and just how much of an impact the West Tennessee AgResearch Center is making on your day-to-day life,” said Tate Cronin, the UTIA Marketing and Communications Specialist.

Organizers say this event is changing its traditional schedule from an annual event to a biennial event.

The next Summer Celebration is scheduled for 2025.

Find more local news here.