‘Trick or treat!’: Halloween in July held at Rockabillys Stadium

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dixie-Jackson hosted Halloween in July Thursday at the Rockabillys Stadium.





An annual Halloween trunk-or-treat has been held in October at the Ballpark at Jackson, now known as the Rockabilly Stadium, since 2007.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to take a two year hiatus.

According to Madison County Commissioner Jeff Wall, this year the Rockabillys President and CEO Dennis Bastien reached out to Wall and asked him to switch it up for their first year back.

“He wanted to do something kind of out of the box. Instead of Christmas in July, he wanted to do a Halloween in July. Which is a great opportunity to be able to bring all the kids together here at the Ballpark,” Wall said.

At the event, trick or treaters could walk from table to table each set up by a business or by first responders.

The Rockabillys also allowed all the children in costume to walk onto the field and do a costume parade.

Commissioner Wall says they are looking at bringing the event back full scale for next year. However, the question most had on their mind was, “What about this October? Are there going to be two events?”

Wall says they are working on it, but there is a short supply of candy across the nation.

“We’re going to try to have the candy we need, but the donations of candy we had the last time was four million pieces of candy. That’s a lot of candy to be able to make an event like this take place,” Wall said.

Find more local news here.