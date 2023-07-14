Funeral service for Jacquelyn Vanessa Jackson, age 61, will be Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:00 at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in Deliverance House of Prayer Church Cemetery.
Ms. Jackson died Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Ms. Jackson will lie-in-state Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN from 2:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.