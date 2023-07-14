Found in Pinson, TN
|
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Found
|Date Lost/Found
|07/13/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Pinson
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Puppy was trying to cross S. Highland close to Stone Rd
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Unknown
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Unknown
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Small (0-20 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
|Color/Markings
|Tan & white mix, long hair
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Very sweet, likes to ride in car.
He is at Rabies Control off Hollywood Dr in Jackson
|
Contact Info
|Name
|Elaine Kemp
|Phone
|(731) 437-0208
|elkemp29@gmail.com
For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here. Special Thanks to our sponsor, Collision South.