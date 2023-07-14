Found in Pinson, TN

Pet Info
I am reporting a pet that was
Found
Date Lost/Found
07/13/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Pinson
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Puppy was trying to cross S. Highland close to Stone Rd
Pet’s Name (if known)
Unknown
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Unknown
Gender
Male
Age of Pet
Young Adult
Size of Pet
Small (0-20 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • No Collar
Color/Markings
Tan & white mix, long hair
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Very sweet, likes to ride in car.
He is at Rabies Control off Hollywood Dr in Jackson

 

Contact Info
Name
Elaine Kemp
Phone
(731) 437-0208
Email
elkemp29@gmail.com

 

