Found in Pinson, TN

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was

Found

Date Lost/Found

07/13/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Pinson

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

Puppy was trying to cross S. Highland close to Stone Rd

Pet’s Name (if known)

Unknown

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Dog

Breed of Pet

Unknown

Gender

Male

Age of Pet

Young Adult

Size of Pet

Small (0-20 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

No Collar

Color/Markings

Tan & white mix, long hair

Any additional information you’d like to add?