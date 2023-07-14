Car seat safety course held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13 in America.

To help reduce fatalities, a standardized child passenger safety course was held in the Hub City.

Car seat safety checks were held in downtown Jackson Friday afternoon. The free course was sponsored by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Certified professionals were on site at the Jackson Fire Department’s administration building to help and further educate parents.

“The reason we have this course is because it’s very important that we educate caregivers and parents about the importance of child passenger safety. Child passenger safety is still the leading cause of death for children in America,” said Sgt. Jena Eubanks, with the People Transportation Division in Region 4.

Certified experts assisted parents by going through a checklist to ensure that proper regulations are being followed.

“We use a checklist to make sure that we are following the manufacturer for the car seat and we are also ensuring that we’re installing it correctly,” Eubanks said.

There is more to your child’s safety than buckling them in their car seat.

“We’re looking for any misuse riding. Could be the wrong seat for the child, wrong placement of the seat in the vehicle, too close to airbags. There’s a checklist on there for the manufacturer’s recall. Per NHTSA, there’s often recalls on these car seats especially if they’re expired,” said Sgt. Chris Wilkerson, with the Bolivar Police Department.

Tntrafficsafety.org is one of many great resources to use for more information on proper child passenger safety.

“Another website they can go to is safekids.org website that talks about child passenger safety to look for technicians or instructors that are near their area so if they have questions about their car seats, they can go and call them or make an appointment with them to have their car seat checked,” Eubanks said.

These check-ups are held periodically throughout the year. However, local law enforcement is there to help whenever it is needed.

“If you have any questions, contact the police department or fire department in your area and they can typically answer that question for you,” Wilkerson said.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office strives to reduce serious injuries and fatal crashes by educating parents, caregivers, and members of the community about the proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts.

