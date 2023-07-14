Carroll County refuge dedicated to late sergeant

Sgt. Lee Russell Refuge is a new Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency refuge comprised of 570-acres in Carroll County.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to name the area after the late Sgt. Lee Russell.

Russell served in the Aviation Division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he assisted with search and rescue, warrant execution, air cover, and more.

Russell tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash while on duty in August of last year.

“It spoke volumes about who this gentleman was and the legacy he left with his family and the hunting community and the law enforcement community and all the great things he had done along those lines. I feel like I know him now,” said Don King, the Chief of Multimedia Development for the TWRA.

“Just know the kind of man Lee was because he was a dedicated, passionate law enforcement officer, as well as a water fouler. He loved to watch his son come up love to hunt waterfowl, and he was always there in law enforcement,” said Monte Belew, the Commissioner of the TWRA.

Russell served with the THP for 12 years and was assigned to the Special Operations Aviation Unit.

