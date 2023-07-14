Former coach arrested on multiple counts of sex crimes

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted for multiple counts of sex crimes as a coach has been captured.

On Thursday, July 13, Richard Nash Jr., 24, of Jackson, was arrested at his home on Netherwood Drive in north Jackson.

Nash was wanted for multiple counts during his time as an assistant athletic coach for a Haywood County school, and he was taken without incident, Marshals say.

He is facing charges of statutory rape by authority figure, sexual battery by authority figure, solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

