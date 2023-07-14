Local nonprofit, employment center join forces

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit and employment center have joined forces.









An event was held Friday to kickstart the partnership between the Jackson Financial Empowerment Center and Manpower.

The event took place at one of Manpower’s local office at 288 Parkstone Place.

The Jackson Financial Empowerment Center offers no cost, financial counseling to all Jackson and West Tennessee residents.

There are no income or program requirements to qualify for services.

Manpower of the Mid-South has been in business since 1978, providing decades of service to clients throughout the area.

“We are eager to serve the residents of West Tennessee, and this is just going to expand this opportunity. We are very, very excited about this opportunity,” said Jordan Howerton, the Director Financial Empowerment Center.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for finance counseling, contact (731) 891-3355.

Find more local news here.