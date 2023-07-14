More Showers Tonight, Few Storms on Saturday

We picked up a widespread 1/2″-1″ of rain across West Tennessee earlier today and will stay day through midnight. Another round of showers and weak storms will come through late tonight and last into Saturday morning. A few storms could develop Saturday evening as well. Temperatures next week could climb up to around 100° again. We will have the latest on the heat and the rest of your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

As the front stalls out to wrap up the work week, showers and storm chances will remain in the forecast for both tonight & Saturday. We are only expecting a few showers and weak storms again tonight with chances increasing into Saturday morning. Lows will fall down to the low 70s. It will remain quite humid keeping us out of the 60s tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will be calm most of the night.

THE WEEKEND:

Future-casts are showing that there will be another low pressure system and cold front to pass by this weekend bringing two rounds of showers and storms again to West Tennessee. Showers will be likely in the morning as a low pressure system passes through, before the cold front drifts by later. The most likely timing of the front looks to be late in the day on Saturday. This could usher in a few evening storms. Maybe a couple could be gusty but our overall threat for severe weather is low this weekend.

Highs this weekend are still expected to make it up to around 90° with morning lows remaining in the low 70s. The winds should remain out of the southwest but could change to the northwest on Sunday behind the cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Please monitor the forecast this week if you have outdoor plans this weekend. As of now Saturday plans look to be more likely impacted from storms that on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Another heat wave could return to West Tennessee next week. Monday and Tuesday will make it up into the low to mid 90s but some upper 90s could return by the middle or end of the work week. The humidity will also be a concern so we might see another round of heat advisories issued starting on Wednesday. Overnight lows will start out in the low 70s to kick off the week but return to the mid to upper 70s by Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in general. There could be a round of showers on Monday along the Kentucky border but the should not impact the majority of us. After Monday, each day some humidity and heat driven pop up showers or weak storms will be possible, but chances only sit around 10-20% each day. The winds will come out of the south or southwest adding to the heat concerns.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal this weekend before heating back up next week. The rain and storm chances will continue into the first half of the weekend helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

