Mugshots : Madison County : 7/12/23 – 7/14/23

Joshua Haynes Joshua Haynes: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of probation Joshua Haynes: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of probation

Michael Springfield Michael Springfield: Disorderly conduct

Ajah Mason Ajah Mason: Theft between $10,000 and 59,000/theft of motor vehicle

Alexis Murriel Alexis Murriel: Identity theft, illegal possession of a credit card

Brandon Parnell Brandon Parnell: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent)



Bricky Peters Bricky Peters: Violation of community corrections

Cara Doyle Cara Doyle: Public intoxication

Cesar Pereira Cesar Pereira: Driving while unlicensed

Christopher Currie Christopher Currie: Violation of community corrections

Christopher Patterson Christopher Patterson: Failure to appear



Dalton Nelson Dalton Nelson: Violation of probation

Dreadrick Pack Dreadrick Pack: Violation of order of protection

Donnell Simpson Donnell Simpson: Violation of probation

Elijah Brown Elijah Brown: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of a child

Emma Smith Emma Smith: Simple domestic assault



Hunter Sanders Hunter Sanders: Accidents involving death or personal injury

Ivery Futrell Ivery Futrell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jamiah Mays Jamiah Mays: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of community corrections

Jashoun Askew Jashoun Askew: Simple domestic assault

Jeffrey Conner Jeffrey Conner: Sex offender registry violations



John Brinson John Brinson: Simple domestic assault

Johnathan Watson Johnathan Watson: Violation of probation

Johnny McCoy Johnny McCoy: Theft under $999, violation of probation

Maria Parks Maria Parks: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Marquise Person Marquise Person: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license Marquise Person: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license



Matthew Dark Matthew Dark: Theft under $999/theft of vehicle parts

Mauriesha Telford Mauriesha Telford: Vandalism

Sadarius Reeves Sadarius Reeves: Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

Shundarious Curry Shundarious Curry: Simple domestic assault

Trayvon Gooch Trayvon Gooch: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/14/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.