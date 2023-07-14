TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

NOTE – The TWRA wants to build a comprehensive report each week of the state’s lakes. If you do not see a report for your favorite lake and you are someone who can provide a report, please contact us at Ask.TWRA@tn.gov and provide us with your contact information.

See more community fishing reports across all of Tennessee in the Fishbrain app! Click here to download: https://join.fishbrain.com/ tennessee

Boone Reservoir – 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Reservoir Conditions– Reservoir elevation is 1381.95. The water temperature is 82* degrees. Water clarity 5’-10’ visibility.

Bass– Fishing is good. Largemouth, Spots and Smallmouth are being caught on deep crankbaits or small shad like baits, spinnerbaits, Ned rigs, plastic finesse worms, soft jerk baits, creature baits, jigs by fishing along rocky points, standing brush or around docks. Topwater early morning and later evening.

Crappie– No Report

Trout– No report

Striped Bass/Hybrid Bass– Fishing is good. Most of the fish are being caught around Davis Dock up to Bluff City area on Holston side and Watauga Flats area casting spoons or trolling live shad or trout 20-30’. Some have been caught on topwater back in the creeks or on main channel, starting to see some topwater action in the evenings.

Sunfish– Fishing is good – Fishing from fishing piers at Wingdeer Park using crickets, worms.

Chickamauga Lake – 7-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Billy Wheat, Follow on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ riprapfishingadventures and www.riprapfishing.net

The big worm is a killer right now! The shell beds or the grass get the biggest one you can and a big stick and take it to them! My friend today had an 8.1 Hawg! Grass and bait! Current and shell beds! Get the Swim Jigs and get the dropshot and pink worm out! Pick your poison but pay close attention to the current if it turns on you can really hurt em! Water temperature is 83-85! Water level is full.

Dale Hollow – 7-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Will Schibig, Region III Creel Clerk.

Reservoir Condition-

Reservoir elevation stands at 647’ and Dale Hollow dam is generating, on average, 2,500 cfs per day. The water temperature ranges from 79-85 throughout the day. Water clarity ranges on how much boating activity is in the area but is averaging 7-11’. The recreational boating seems to be calming down, but still be cautious and aware of other boaters in the area while you’re on the water.

Bass- Fishing is slow. The day bite only really consists of a small window in the mornings and evenings that deep fish will push bait shallow. These fish can be caught on topwater or swimbaits if put in front of them. For the rest of the day the fish are either suspended or around some sort if structure anywhere from 20-40’. At night fish can be caught around deep grass or bluff walls at similar depths with spinnerbaits or hair jigs according to reports. There are a few largemouth roaming the flooded willow in the back of pockets, but rarely surpass 3lbs.

Walleye– Fishing is good. The trolling bite isn’t as hot, as the fish are being caught deeper in the 25-30’ range. Anglers are trolling flats near drop-offs with crankbaits or worm harnesses. Grass or submerged islands on these flats are more likely to draw a bite.

Trout- Fishing is slow. Some trout are being caught in the 25-50’ range trolling from the dam to Mitchell creek with spoons. Most of the trout being caught are smaller 2-3lb fish.

Douglas Lake – 6-22-23

Forecast Contributor Brad Burkhart – Follow on Facebook

Believe it or not, the offshore bite is still strong. It seems as if the fish are 2-3 weeks behind because usually by now, they are hard to find and catch. But not at the moment. They have gotten a little deeper so start looking in 25-28’ but the baits are pretty much still the same. I’m having a lot of success with a 3/4oz football jig, a spoon, and also a Carolina rig.

Don’t get fancy, stick to the tried-and-true colors such as green pumpkin and black/blue.

The early morning to water bite is spotty, some days they show up some days they don’t, but the main channel bluff ends and short bluffs just inside main channel pockets are the best.

Hope this steers you in the right direction, and if you want to see it in live action message me to book a trip. All the equipment you need can be found at Bass Pro Shops in Kodak, Tn. (My home store).

Good luck and God Bless

Brad Burkhart

@bradburkhartprofishing

Fall Creek Falls – 7-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Region 3 Fisheries Staff.

Lake Conditions- Lake is being maintained at typical summer pool, but the lake is currently several inches low. Surface water temperature is 82-84°F and water clarity is 3 ft near the headwaters and 7 ft at the dam. Ten automatic fish feeders are currently in use from the dam to the lakeside cabins and boat dock. Threadfin Shad and Golden Shiners were recently stocked as forage.

Largemouth Bass: Fishing is fair. Some bass are being caught using wacky-rigged plastics along the edge of weed beds. Some 1–2-pound bass are being caught, but most are under 1 pound. The best bass bite has been early or late in the day, but overall has slowed down since the spring. Most folks targeting bass are catching around 1 per hour. Daily bass creel limit is 10 fish per day and only 1 (one) over 16 inches may be harvested.

Bluegill and Redear Sunfish: Fishing is fair. Anglers are still catching some Bluegill and Redear, but the larger fish have moved out a little deeper. Try red worms, Catawba worms, or crickets in 8-15 ft of water. Daily Bluegill/Redear (in combination) creel limit is 10 per day, no length limit.

Catfish: Fishing is excellent. There have been lots of 5–8-pound catfish caught in the last several days. The monthly all-night fishing was slow. The morning bite has been on fire and the evening action has been steady and good. You need to be where the fish are, if you don’t get a bite in 15-30 minutes, try another spot. The feeders are a good spot to start, but people are still catching stringers on underwater flats and adjacent to the many ditches. Channel Catfish are being caught using chicken livers and Catawba worms. Daily catfish creel limit is 5 per day, 16-inch minimum length limit.

Crappie: Fishing is slow. Some small fish are still being caught near brush, artificial structure, and the boat dock using live bait and patience. Most crappie caught in the last few weeks have been 8-9 inches long. There is no creel or length limit on crappie at Fall Creek Falls Lake.

Hiwassee River below Appalachia Powerhouse – 7-6-23

Forecast Contributor- Tic Smith/Southeastern Anglers Guide Service

River Conditions – during hours of no generation, water temps are exceeding 70 degrees below Reliance. During 2 generator releases, water temps are below 63 degrees. The water is very clear. Fishing is best early and late in the day especially during sunny days. Trout are taking standard nymph patterns in the #12 to #16 sizes.

There are still some sulphurs hatching late but PED’s in #18 are more prevalent. Blue Wing Olives are hatching after 6pm. Isonychias are sporadic but are taking trout both as dry flies and nymphs. Terrestrial flies like beetles, ants and hoppers are something good to try up next to the banks. Streamers are working as well. #6 to #10 wooly buggers are usually productive. Smallmouth and spotted bass has really picked up as water temps have reached the 60’s.

Big stripers are making their way up the river and have made it to Reliance.

Normandy Lake – 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – midsouthbassguide.com – Follow on Facebook

Normandy is producing some nice fish as well. Crankbaits, Texas Rigs or Tightline Jigs have been our go to as the shad spawn is starting again. We found several really nice bass using Crankbaits at the end of points in 3 to 8 feet of water. Walleye can be caught trolling crankbaits or drifting minnows/crawler harnesses on flats and in the river.

I’m being told the Crappie are doing good, you can catch them around brush in the river and standing timber. Keep an eye on the habitat that TWRA and TN Bass Nation put out the last couple years Water temperatures range from 80 to 85 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water. Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net

Norris Lake – 7-10-23

Forecast Contributor – Paul Shaw, Norris Creel Clerk.

Water Temp: 75-80

Water Clarity: 4 to 6 feet, good color. The upper end rivers are running in clear.

Water Elevation: 1,015.7 feet (midnight) The elevation has remained steady. Summer pool for the reservoir is 2020 feet (above sea level). The lower elevation has hindered fishing in shoreline vegetation, as is the norm for the summer months. Check the free TVA Lake Info app for daily elevations, predictions, and flow rates.

Largemouth Bass: No change. Moderate to good. Early morning hours (before about 9 a.m.), dusk, and at night have been best. Productive lures have been soft swim baits at depths to 20 feet on steeper main channel shorelines, medium running crankbaits, Senkos, drop-shot rigs. Early morning bites have hit Flukes, Senkos, small topwater plugs, and a few on buzz baits (standard summer fare).

Smallmouth Bass: Good. During daylight hours, 20 feet seems to be the magic depth, whether for crankbaits, swim baits, or pig’n jig types. Smallmouth have moved to steep or moderately sloped rocky shorelines. Drop-shots, soft swim baits, pig’n jig type rigs. Slow rolling with spinners at night is starting to bring some in on the lower end. During the daylight hours, look for suspended smallmouth at 20 feet, especially on bluebird days with a rising, or high barometer. Cloudy, breezy days have been best.

Walleye: Main body catches are slow, but best at night. Night fishing with Mann O’Lures or spoons jigged under lights, or Shad Raps, or snagged shad/alewife cast to the shoreline are picking up some, but it’s hit ‘n miss at best. Daylight trolling with Bill Normans or Redfins for suspended walleye can be pretty good where schools of alewife or shad are located. Keep the depth at about 25-30 feet on the lower end (Loyston to the Dam). Daylight bottom trolling with spinner/crawler rigs are picking up some, but it’s slow. Trolling plugs for suspended walleye has been the most productive method during the day.

Bluegill: Good. To 20 feet on steep, broken rock banks on crickets or on Beetle Spins or Rooster Tail spinners.

Shellcrackers: Good in isolated areas in the back of larger creeks next to fish attractor brush or downed timber. Mill Creek, Lost Creek, Poor Land Creek, some in Sycamore Creek. Red worms, night crawlers, wax worms, small minnows, small spinners. Less than 10 feet, on the bottom near brush.

Crappie: Good at night and in the early morning hours before the sun hits the water, in Sycamore Creek, the back of Lost Creek, the upper reaches of Cove Creek, and upper Davis Creek in the coves near the cemetery boat ramp. Shiners or tuffy minnows tightlined to 10-15 feet near brush. Popeye jigs or Bobby Garlands are getting some at dawn in Sycamore Creek and Little Sycamore Creek.

Catfish: Fair. Those fishing for walleye with spinner/crawler rigs are getting more channel cats than walleye. Night crawlers on rocky banks or on flats off main channels late in the day. Flatheads are hitting on bluegill at night in the backs of hollows and on main channel, boulder shorelines.

Striped Bass: Moderate. The Loyston Sea area, the mouth of Lost Creek, the islands near Hickory Star, have had good catches. Topwater with Zara Spooks at dawn has been good on some days were breaking fish have been seen. Shad or alewife, umbrella rigs, or large swimbaits. In the main lake body, smaller stripers have been caught in the Loyston/Lost Creek area, Gourd and Rabbit Islands.

Percy Priest – 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor Brian Carper – briancarper.com – Follow on Facebook

The bass continue to produce on Percy Priest Lake! With the water in the mid to upper 80’s the bass are concentrating heavily on points, humps and ledges in 6-15ft. Our two most productive lures had been deep shad pattern crankbaits that run 8-12ft or 12-15ft and Texas rig 10″ June bug plastic worms! Early morning had been productive and then from 2-6pm.

For more information or Book your trip today at www.briancarper.com

Pickwick – 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor Tyler Finley – Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ tyler.finley.750

Hotter days are making the bite become tough. The majority of fish are being caught upriver in the grass. The fish are sitting on the edge of grass with a big worm or in the mat with a frog. While fishing the grass be sure to look for schooling fish. If they began to school throw a spook through them. There is still plenty of fish down lake out deep, but they have become difficult to catch.

Reelfoot Lake – 6-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Brent Callicott

Water levels slowly dropping in Reelfoot Lake with a low Mississippi River and lack of rainfall. The Mississippi River has a lot to do with water levels in Reelfoot Lake because of the water table. The river being just a mile to two miles from the banks of Reelfoot Lake.

We were able to be at or above average on rain for this time of year recently, but the pattern lately has been dryer than normal.

So, Reelfoot Lake water temps continue to rise but the recent cool down will cause the water to drop a few degrees through say today. Upper 70’s, low 80’s are right now.

Watercolors continue to get that summer look. Usually at this time of year as the water temps rise and air temp rise, watercolors change and get thicker with greenish and brownish tint.

Oxygen levels are usually ok but if we go longer periods of time without fresh water, things change and not for the best.

Reelfoot Lake continues to drop everyday little by little. Despite that and water qualities dropping some, the Bluegill bite remains tops. Then following close by is the Catfish bite. Bass would be third and Crappie last. In the last couple of years, the Bluegill bite has gone well into the June month and some through July.

Crickets and Wax Worms best choice of bait. Look for a few leftover beds as well as fish Cypress Trees that shows signs of the small roots that are at the edge of the water levels. These areas are cleaned off and white looking. Bluegill beds also put off a certain smell and once you experience that smell you won’t forget it.

Catfish are being caught a variety of ways both with Yo Yo-s and rod and reel.

Bass still best around some trees and certain lily pad patches. Some seed moss showing up and that is usually another good place to start with certain weed less topwater baits.

Overall, going into July, August, September, the bite may or usually might slow down but if we end up with on and off rains and a cooler summer, this may change things. The key is some summer rain and cooler than normal days.

But one thing for sure, usually a Bluegill, Catfish or Bass bite is possible in the heat of the summer.

Tellico River and Tributary Streams 6-15-23

Forecast Contributor- Cody Fischer, https://www.facebook.com/ tellico.outfitters

Current Streamflow: 89 cfs

Water Temps: Low 60s

Hatches: Yellow Sally stoneflies, Cahills mayflies, Sulphur mayflies, Golden stone flies, Salmon flies, Tan midges

Hot flies: Elk hair caddis, Neversink caddis, Klinkhammer, Parachute Adams, Chubby Chernobyl, Pat’s rubber legs, Rainbow warrior, Frenchie, Quill perdigon

We could use a good shot of rain like most streams in Tennessee right now, but thankfully, water temps are very good at the moment. Daytime highs and overnight lows have been cooler than normal, keeping water temps in the safe zone for trout on most of the river. Concentrate your efforts from Bald River confluence upstream to the NC State Line. You can probably still find trout on the Tellico downstream of Bald River, but water temps are likely pushing up into the mid or upper 60s, so if you plan to release your catch, move further upstream.

The Tellico, Citico and tributaries are all excellent right now albeit some of the lower gradient tributaries like North and Bald, are getting pretty skinny and the trout will be more skittish than at normal stream levels. A dry dropper is your best bet for gently laying out flies with the least chance of spooking your target. A dry fly in the size 14-16 range and a similarly sized, lightly weighted or unweighted dropper is your best option on the tributaries.

Dry/dropper is also an excellent choice for the Tellico and Citico, although you will still have plenty of luck on a nymph rig, especially if you are euro nymphing in the faster runs and pocket water.

There is a chance for rain this afternoon and a decent chance all next week so hopefully that will be enough to get stream flows back up to normal level. Either way, air temps will continue to be cooler than normal throughout this week and next, so we shouldn’t see water temps degrade too much.

Tims Ford – 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Early mornings and Late evenings are seeing some good topwater action. Lots of good action at night right now, but please slow down and keep your lights on. Sped Craws, Crankbaits, and Jigs around cover are a good as well. We continued to catch fish spread out on secondary points and around brush piles. Best lures have been Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grub. Texas Rigged creature baits, produced as well.

Stripe and rock fish are still can be found off points, on river channel bends with bucktail jigs, swimbaits and live bait. Lake temperatures are between 84 and 85.5 degrees and the lake level is basically at summer pool. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water and watch for floating logs. Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net

Watts Bar Reservoir – 7-10-23

Forecast Contributor – Nathan Rogers, Region III Creel Clerk

The weather was clear and sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures were around mid-60 at night and reaching as high as 85 during the day. Lake visibility was great directly below Melton Hill Dam but got worse the further downstream. Water temperatures were cool throughout the riverine sections of the lake. Water level is now at full summer pool.

Reservoir Conditions

Water Temp:

Clinch & Emory Rivers: 75.5 degrees Fahrenheit

Water Clarity: Clinch River channel 9 feet (below Melton Hill Dam)

Water Level: 740.8 feet

Water Flow: (as of July 10th)

Watts Bar Dam: ~15800 cfs

Melton Hill Dam: ~2100 cfs

Fort Loudon Dam: ~10900 cfs

Species Specific Information

Bass: Fishing soft plastics still seems to be the angler’s choice. For example, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, Ned rigs, dropshots, and shaky heads with craws, lizards, and other soft plastics in around 10-15 feet. Others are also finding success with crankbaits and spinner baits on rock walls, near docks, and channel ledges.

Crappie: using live minnows and/or jigs in creek inlets off main river channel. Roughly fishing 15-20 feet deep

Catfish: Fishing creek channels or main river channel with cut bait. Anglers below the dam are fishing up against the dam and finding success

Walleye/Sauger: trolling main river channel with spoons or crankbaits. Slow trolling upstream in light current.

Striped Bass: drifting current with live bait below dams with some current

Wilbur Tailwater – 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Tailwater Conditions– Tailwaters elevation 1583.14. Avg discharge is 270 cfm. Water temperature is 40-46 degrees. Water clarity is clear top to bottom. The fishing conditions change throughout the length of the tailwaters with flow rates.

Trout– Fishing is good. The most productive areas are Wilbur Dam downstream to Hunter area, not a lot of big fish but if you are looking for numbers the upper end is the place to be. Trout are being caught using Rapalas, Night crawler, Rooster tails, Small Flies.

Woods Reservoir 7-13-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Grass, Grass and Grass remains the name of the game, Bass and Crappie all can be found along grass edges and along the rip rap banks. We found our better fish in 10 to 12foot of water using Texas Rigged D-Bombs from Missile Baits and Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs, soft plastics, spinnerbaits and A-Rigs. Best numbers came on a shaky head rigged finesse worm. Our best fish all came on a Golden Flash Jig from Tightline Jigs.

Drifting/trolling with spider rigs for Crappie is picking up some nice slabs but you have to weed through the short fish. Water temperatures range from 82 and 84 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water… Give me a call to book your trip, Spring and Summer time fishing is the best on Woods. Capt. Jake 615-613-2382 or msbassguide@comcast.net