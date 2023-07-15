Block Party celebrates small businesses in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —A unique block party is held in the Hub City.

The event was held downtown at theLOCAL and featured live music from local artists, vendors, yard games, and even food trucks.

Various small vendors could be seen setting up at theLOCAL selling their merchandise.

This is the first ever Block Party held in the downtown by theLOCAL.

“That’s what downtown is about. It’s about supporting small businesses. We love that vibe and we want to continue it and it gives people who don’t have a store front a little bit of a storefront, so they can get their businesses out there,” said Raina Shultz, Owner of Sprinkle Me Sugar.

They hope to make this an annual event.

