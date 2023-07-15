Local event raises money to support Black entrepreneurs

JACKSON, Tenn.—Earlier today an annual fundraiser was hosted by the Soul Collective.

The fundraiser was called the Jaxon Station Royal Reclamation.

This is a black cultural celebration that offers a market, picnic and much more. The event celebrates the reclamation of the historic Jaxon Station.

All of the proceeds from the event benefits Soul Collective’s programming.

Music for the event is provided by the Hub City Mass Choir.

The market took place from 11 am until 4 pm with music set to start at 5 pm.

The event is free to attend. If you missed out on any of fun, don’t worry, it will return next year.

To learn more, visit Soul Collective on Facebook or on their website.

