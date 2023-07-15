Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life, but has a rags to riches story! Now, Nia is looking for the final piece of her happily fur-ever home!

Nia found the rescue when a good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet after she was shot in her hind leg. The amazing vet team did everything in their power to save her leg, but due to the extent of her injury, could not save her leg.











However, don’t feel bad for this girl! You would never know she was missing it!

Nia has the sweetest, most outgoing, happy-go-lucky personality and it does not slow her down a bit!

Everyone she meets, falls completely head over heels in love with her and we can’t say we blame them!

Nia is a young adult dog. She is spayed, heart-worm negative, fully vetted, house and kennel trained.

Nia is also good with others pups as well as children.

She would love to meet you!

Anyone interested in adopting Nia or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.