Rain Free But Warmer Sunday

A few lingering storms will be possible tonight mainly before 10 pm. At 7 pm, Stormtracker 7 Radar continued to indicate slow moving storms located near Dyersburg and Trenton moving to the south slowly around 15 mph. While storms aren’t severe, they contain some heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning.

Current Radar:

TONIGHT:

A 30% chance of storms mainly before 10 pm, otherwise becoming partly cloudy with patchy overnight fog. A light northwest breeze 5 mph and a low of 70.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Mostly sunny and dry week for the most part with light rain chances throughout, mainly towards the end of the week. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures, reaching upper 90s and possible triple digits in some counties by Wednesday.

