Funeral service for Yolanda Ann Clifton, age 61, will be Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Cerro Gordo Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow in Cerro Gordo Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Clifton died Monday, July 10, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, July 17, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Ms. Clifton will lie-in-state Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Cerro Gordo Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.