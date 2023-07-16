A local winery offers a fun music series

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local winery hosts a music event at their location.

On Sunday, Century Farm Winery held their Voices in the Vineyard at their all new building.

People were able to enjoy the wonderful scenery that the winery had to offer, and listen to Rita Perry & the Night Owls in the beautiful new building that the winery recently built.









The owner of the Century Farm Winery’s son William Horton thanks everyone who played a part in the Voices in the Vineyard.

“We do enjoy the music, we do enjoy the food trucks out here, talking to people, and we enjoy the voices of the vineyard. We start that in May and it ends in October,” Horton said.

The Voices in the Vineyard is held every other Sunday at Century Farms Winery.

