Happy paws fill the Jackson fairgrounds at Pets Rock Fest

JACKSON, Tenn.—Second annual Pets Rock Festival celebrates animals and adoption.

We have the details on this much anticipated event for animal lovers.

The Jackson fairgrounds came alive with excitement as animal lovers from all over gathered for the second annual Pets Rock Fest.

















Kindall Thomas, Event coordinator

This event serves as a platform to make a difference in the lives of animals while also educating the community on responsible pet ownership.

People at the event got the chance to learn about micro-chipping, a simple yet effective method of identification that increases the chance of reuniting lost pets with their owners.

“We had a fantastic adoption event today. We adopted out 27 dogs and 5 cats at the event today, and we hope we can grow this event into a much larger adopt-athon next year,” said Kindall Thomas, Event coordinator.

There were many vendors at the event offering items for pets. People attending the event had plenty of opportunities to spoil their furry friends. They also talked about the importance of spay and neutering. There was also a dunk tank where many people were having a great time participating.

One of the highlights of the event was the opportunity to adopt animals from local shelters and rescues. Their adorable faces and wagging tails captured the hearts of festival-goers.

“We had people coming far away as far as Memphis and several other counties. They were very excited to have the option to see a lot of animals at once to choose for adoption,” Thomas said.

As Pets Rock Fest concluded its second year, it marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve the lives of animals.

According to Thomas, they look to make this festival one of the biggest in the state for animal adoption.

