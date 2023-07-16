Jackson ice cream shop is on a roll offering flavors and fun

JACKSON, Tenn.—Today is National Ice Cream Day and we are shining a spotlight on a local shop in honor of the occasion.

Dairies & Berries opened it’s doors 7 months ago in North Jackson near Union University.









They are a local business that sells rolled ice cream, gelato, fresh juices, freeze dried candies, and much more.

“We’re actually going to start having kid’s roll ice cream. Over here there’s a machine for the kids where we can teach them to roll by themselves and we’ll teach them how. But, there will be an adult standing nearby, either me or one of the employees. We’re going to let the kids roll their first one, then we’ll do the rest and it will be exciting for them to try it out because they love watching it, they’ll love it even more if they do the rolled ice cream,” said Shay Afaneh, Manager at Dairies & Berries.

They are open Mondays – Saturdays from 11 am – 9 pm and Sundays from noon until 7 pm.

If you would like to try some items from Dairies & Berries, visit the shop located at 1370 Union University Dr. Suite C, in Jackson.

