JPD investigates overnight murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—Overnight murder in Jackson.





We received information from a tipster stating that last night around midnight shots could be heard around the Old Humboldt Road area in Jackson.

According to JPD Police to Citizen, the following details can be found.

Case # 23010158

Occurred 07/15/2023 at 23:59

MURDER AND NON-NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER

600 BLK OLD HUMBOLDT RD

At this time, the victim’s name, suspect’s name, or any other details have been released.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department for more information, but have not yet received a reply.

Stay tuned to WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news on air and online as we collect more details.

