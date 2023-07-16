Local lodge hosts a charity tournament

JACKSON, Tenn.—One organization held a cornhole tournament right here in Jackson.

The Scarlet Rope Project held a cornhole tournament at the Elk’s Lodge where people could submit a team and compete against others.







The proceeds from the event went to the Scarlet Rope Project, which is a non profit organization designed to aid and assist victims of sex trafficking.

“Everybody’s really excited they love to play and there’s some pretty good players here. We always need more though and it is open to guests,” said Wayne Woods, President Elks Lodge 192.

There will be two more tournaments held later this year.

Find more local news stories here.