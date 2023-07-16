This week’s top stories in West TN

WEST TN—There was a lot that went on this week in West Tennessee.

Roy Herron, 69, passed away on Sunday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

He had been hospitalized since a jet ski collision that took place at Kentucky lake on July 1.

He was known for his dedication and service, with a decorated political career spanning over two decades.

According to her grandmother, Michell Davis, around 5:30 am Saturday at 325 East McNeal Street in Bolivar, 2-year-old Daveah Bennett woke her mother up, saying that she was hot.

The mother speculated that the air conditioner might have failed or that one of the four children had turned off one of the fans.

It was later determined that the stove had caught fire and become fully engulfed in flames. The mother promptly evacuated the four children from the home.

An investigation is now in progress after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Sheriff deputies are seen on tape tasing a driver and arresting his passenger. The sheriff’s office did not give a time as to when the investigation will be over.

Police say Tuesday, a patient at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville shot and killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck. According to Collierville Police Chief Eddie Lane, the suspect, identified as Larry Pickens, had been at the

Campbell Clinic for hours before fatally shooting Dr. Benjamin Mauck in an exam room. Pickens was found minutes later by police outside the clinic and was arrested with a gun in his possession.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been shared by the Collierville Police Department Dixie-Jackson hosted Halloween in July Thursday at the Rockabilly’s Stadium. At the event, trick or treaters could walk from table to table each set up by a business or by first responders.

The Rockabilly’s also allowed all the children in costume to walk onto the field and do a costume parade.

Commissioner Wall says they are looking at bringing the event back full scale for next year.

