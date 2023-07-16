Tryouts held for a new musical at the Ned

JACKSON, Tenn.—Tryouts were held at the Ned downtown for the musical “Matilda.”







“Matilda” is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and creates her own stories.

Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress.

Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers.

Those that tried out for a part were asked to sing a one minute song from the musical and read from the script.

” ‘Matilda’ is one of the most popular titles in the country right now. It boasts a score from Tim Minchin, so the score is smart and witty! And.. on top of that, you get to watch all these kids be themselves in a really fun way, you can hear them singing in there right now,” said David McCall, Executive director at the Ned.

Opening night of “Matilda” at the Ned will be September 7.