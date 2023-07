WEB EXTRA: Dogs hit the beach in Italy to escape high temperatures

(CBS Newspath)—SANDY PAWS: Dogs hit the beach in Maccarese, Italy, as a way to escape the scorching heat on Friday (7/14). BauBeach, also known as WoofBeach in English, welcomes residents along with up to 150 dogs per day. The pooches are allowed to roam free while they cool down.