‘Back to School Bash’ in West TN county to benefit local students

GATES, Tenn. — An event in Lauderdale County will help prepare local students as the new school year approaches.

A Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 265 Wardlow Street in Gates, Tennessee.

Along with food and fun, the event also offers an opportunity to connect students with needed school supplies.

Organizer Aretha Gaynor says this event was started six years ago. Last year, Gaynor says over 150 children received help, with each child receiving a backpack, school supplies, clothing and shoes if they wanted, hygiene products, books to help with reading, and more.

Gaynor says the event is open to K-12 students and is free to attend, and your child must be present with you.

According to Gaynor, they will help all surrounding counties as long as supplies last.

If your child made honor roll last school year, you can take a copy of their report card to Gates City Hall prior to the event to be entered into a drawing. Gaynor says three winners will receive “a wonderful gift.”

Additionally, community service hours will be offered to all students who volunteer for the entirety of the event, including cleanup at the end.

Contact Aretha Gaynor at arethagaynor@yahoo.com for more information.

For more local news, click here.