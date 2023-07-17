Barbara Joyce Cooper

Services for Barbara Joyce Cooper, 84, will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Thomas Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Friday, July 21, 2023 from 12 Noon until 1:00 pm. Mrs. Cooper, the Executive Director of McKenzie Housing Authority, died Saturday, July 15, 2023 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on April 1, 1939 in McKenzie, Tennessee to John David and Lalah Meadows Sneed. She was a member of Greater Enon Baptist Church; she graduated from Webb High School in McKenzie, TN and went on to attend Tennessee A&I in Nashville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael Corey Cooper who died September 2, 2007, two sisters Alice Scott and Jetra Marvella Sneed Copeland, two brothers John Lewis Sneed, and James Henry Sneed.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years Harry Finley Cooper of McKenzie, two daughters Shirley Howard of McKenzie and Daveeda Mason of Henderson, NV, two sisters Louise Ella Haynes of Henry, TN, and Pauline Webb of Goodlettsville, TN, four grandchildren Michael Austin Finley Cooper, Joshua Sneed Mason, Jillian Danielle Mason, and Alexandra Paige Gray, six great grandchildren Cori Madison Dienye, Jacob Anthony Givens, Olivia Camilla Mason, Naya Galilea Mason, Grace Callie Givens, and Maleah Danielle Mason.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Joshua Mason, Michael Austin Finley Cooper, Phil Givens, Glover Gray, Jesse Townes, and Michael Hughes.