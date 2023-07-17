Chester Co. Budget Committee meets over budget

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Budget Committee is close to finalizing the 2023-2024 budget.

The committee met Monday evening at the Chester County Courthouse, with many residents in attendance to give recommendations on what should be added or changed to the budget.

The goal is to pull back ARPA funds that have been allocated for other projects within the county in order to balance the upcoming budget.

The main concern that residents have is the potential tax increase that will follow the budget once it’s finalized and approved.

The recommendations are subject to change and will be voted on at a later date.

All members of the budget committee are to meet on July 31 at 7 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Complex in Henderson.

The deadline for the county to have a budget submitted to the state is August 31.

