Margaret Parks Wigington, age 82, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Crestview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Neenan and Bro. Sammy Tillman officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Margaret was born on July 28, 1940, in Stanton, TN to Lancy Cribbons Waddell and Alice Louise Smith Waddell. She worked in the banking industry for 30 years with First State Bank and Union Planters Bank. After retirement she was the bookkeeper for the First United Methodist Church for several years. She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching and also going on outings with her sisters. Lastly, she loved spoiling her grandkids.

Margaret is survived by one son, Shawn Parks (Devon) of Brownsville, TN; two brothers, Richard Waddell (Becky) of Jackson, TN and Tommy Waddell (Sharon) of Bells, TN; three sisters, Virginia Davis of Brownsville, TN, Betty Austin Latham (Charles) of Bells, TN and Elizabeth Scott (Tony) of Brownsville, TN; two grandchildren, Kristen Parks and Haley Watson (C.J.) and three great-grandchildren, Ivory Ann Parks, Scarlet Parks and Coy Greer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lancy Cribbons Waddell and Alice Louise Smith Waddell, her first husband, Jerry Parks and her second husband, John Wigington.

Pallbearers for the service are Tony Scott, Steven Waddell, Taylor Waddell, Justin Hill, Chris West and Ronnie Austin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Zion Methodist Church, c/o Nancy West, 738 Sulphur Springs Rd. Brownsville, TN 38012 or Zion Methodist Cemetery, c/o Mary Frances Trottman, 1805 Rudolph Rd, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.