Mugshots : Madison County : 7/14/23 – 7/17/23

Holly Edwards Holly Edwards: Violation of community corrections

Alicia Wade Alicia Wade: Driving under the influence

Antalisha Jeter Antalisha Jeter: Forgery, criminal impersonation

Arturo Albarran Arturo Albarran: Shoplifting/theft of property

Billy Mitchell Billy Mitchell: Driving under the influence



Charles Key Charles Key: Disorderly conduct

Curtis Jackson Curtis Jackson: Violation of probation, aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

David Creecy David Creecy: Criminal trespass

Gerard Pirtle Gerard Pirtle: Aggravated assault

Isaiah Blue Isaiah Blue: Disorderly conduct



Jarvis Tyson Jarvis Tyson: Public intoxication, violation of probation

Kyle Murphy Kyle Murphy: Driving under the influence

Marcus Cole Marcus Cole: Violation of probation

Martavius Kirk Martavius Kirk: Failure to appear

Michael Davis Michael Davis: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Noel Romero Noel Romero: Shoplifting/theft of property

Roberto Zeron Roberto Zeron: Simple domestic assault

Samuel McAlister Samuel McAlister: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

Tedrick Houston Tedrick Houston: Simple domestic assault

Tierre Tubbs Tierre Tubbs: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear



Tiffany Dickerson Tiffany Dickerson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/14/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/17/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.