New clinic for JMCSS students, faculty to open this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — A clinic that closed during the pandemic is reopening in the Hub City.









West Tennessee Health Clinic has returned to Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School to help students and staff of the Jackson-Madison County School System.

After COVID-19, the health clinic closed temporarily.

This clinic will offer immunization shots, sports physical, and other acute services.

“With this collaboration, this is going to open a whole new set of resources for our students and their families, and our faculty and staff. That way they can come to the school health clinic to be seen for acute conditions that may come and be a medical home for our children,” said Annette Wilson, with Coordinated School Health at JMCSS.

This is clinic will help students, faculty and staff at JMCSS and will be available for all different forms of insurance.

West Tennessee Medical Group Family Nurse Practitioner Ashley Hardee will be available at the clinic.

“It’s just offering another outreach for them. We want to make sure that all these kids have the opportunity to be seen, to make sure that their health is at he forefront. You know, healthy kids always do better in the class. So just another way to make sure these kids are taken care of,” Hardee said.

The new health center will open on Tuesday, July 18. Appointments are not necessary but are recommended.

To schedule an appointment for your child, you can sign up for a MyChart account online or call the clinic at (731) 256-9691.

