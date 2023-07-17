Rain Chance Tonight, Storm Threat Tuesday Afternoon

We are watching a cluster or storms in Missouri that are slowing drifting to the southeast this afternoon. They are slow moving and some will try to hold together around sunset as they move into West Tennessee. They will weaken as the night goes on. There is another round possible Tuesday afternoon. Any storms that do reach our area early this week will produce heavy rain, lightning, and potential gusty winds. Some small hail cannot be ruled out either. Catch the latest radar coverage and more on the upcoming storm threats here.

TONIGHT:

There is a shot for some showers and storms after sunset but the storms should weaken and clear out as they approach the I-40 corridor later tonight. Some of the storms could be a bit gusty so please stay weather aware tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies and calm winds for the most part tonight. Overnight lows will fall down to the low 70s as it will be a bit humid. Chances for rain are highest northwest of Jackson.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is going to be a warm and humid day but there looks to be a round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms coming to help cool things off a bit. Some of the storms on Tuesday are expected to be strong and some gusty storms producing plenty of lightning and torrential rainfall will be possible. Some small hail cannot be ruled out either. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 90s and maybe some mid 90s for the places that do not encounter the storms. Winds will come out of the southwest and expect partly cloudy skies in general. Tuesday night lows will down to the mid 70s. Some showers could linger overnight into the day on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

There will be a few afternoon and evening showers and storms but severe weather does not seem likely at this time for Wednesday. Wednesday will be hot though with highs reaching the mid 90s. There is a shot for some upper 90s as well for places that miss out on the afternoon shower chances. Expect partly cloudy skies and the winds will be a bit breezy at times due to the approaching cold front and changing from the southwest to the west late in the day. Wednesday night will be warm and humid with lows dropping down to the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

As the front stalls out we are expecting another round of afternoon showers and storms. Where and when they develop depends completely on location where the front stalls into the afternoon. The winds will come out of the west for most of us but will be out of the northwest Thursday night behind the front. Highs will still reach the low 90s and mild humidity will keep overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mild and cooler weather look on the way for Friday. The front may linger around in Friday morning ushering in one last shot for rain showers but things appear to clear out into the afternoon. Friday will be cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Friday will also be less humid due to the northerly winds. Expect clouds to decrease as the day goes on and mostly clear skies by Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend as of now is looking like it is going to be quite nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with morning lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. It will not be overly humid this weekend as the winds will start out of the north and turn to the west by the end of the weekend. This will keep most of the showers and storms away. Although a stray shower or two will be possible this weekend, most of us will miss out on the showers it appears as of now. Southwest winds and warmer weather will look to return as we kick off the following week again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb above normal during the middle of the week before cooling off some on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. The rain and storm chances will continue most of the work week helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. We could encounter a few severe storms this week. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

