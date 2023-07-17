Richard “Buddy” Keough

1944 – 2023

Richard “Buddy” Keough, age 79, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and

husband of Judy Davis Keough, departed this life 14 July 2023.

Buddy was born May 20, 1944, the son of the late Joe and Lorene Keough.

He proudly served in the United States Army and a tour of duty in Vietnam

with the 1 st Infantry Division. He retired from Delta Airlines after 34 years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Davis Keough of Collierville,

TN; his son, Michael Joe Keough of Collierville, TN; three grandchildren,

Drew Keough, Mary Katherine Keough and Carver Joe Keough; and his

sister, Kay Kelsey.

Graveside Services with Military Honors for Mr. Keough will be at 11 A.M.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Kirk Baptist Church,

6365 Raleigh-LaGrange Drive, Collierville, TN 38017 or to the church of

your choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes

& Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook

at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.