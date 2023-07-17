Summer Jamz to begin later this week in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Summer Jamz is set for later this week, filling one town with local music.

Thursday, Summer Jamz will return to Brownsville for the ninth year, and it is open to the public.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark shared with us the success of the event.

“Every year our festival has grown. Some years depending on the weather, we will see just a few people, other years we will see hundreds. So we expect there to be crowds,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, the Executive Director of West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Each day, Tete’s Food Wagon will be offering food to customers. Thursday will mark the first day of the festival.

Thursday, there will be an Art Jamz for kids from ages five to 12 at the Tamm Park.

Friday’s Jamz on Jefferson will be hosted at the Brownsville Farmers Market.

Saturday’s event will be hosted at the Delta Heritage Center and Tina Turner Museum

Outlaw-Clark said shared her favorite thing about the Saturday night event.

“I think my favorite thing about the Summer Jamz here at at the Heritage Center is our artists are all singer-songwriters, and so they’re sharing their own music, their original music, the music that means something to them. They’re telling stories behind the songs,” she said.

She also encourages you to bring your lawn chairs for Saturday’s and Sunday’s events.

The last event of the Summer Jamz Festival will be hosted at the Brownsville Amphitheatre.

Thursday, Friday, and Sunday events will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s event will begin at 10 a.m.

