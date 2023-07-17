THP participates in America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) took center stage at the Grand Ole Opry for a special competition.

This photo was taken at the world-famous home of country music for the 10th Annual America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers contest, featuring Trooper Kailee Healey, who serves in the THP Nashville district, a 2023 Ford Explorer, and a 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle.

Each year, highway patrols and state police organizations across the country compete in the competition for the honor of having the best looking cruiser.

The 13 states with the highest vote totals will be featured in the 2024 wall calendar.

Voting for the contest began Monday, and will continue through Monday, July 31st.

Click here to cast your vote for our troopers.

