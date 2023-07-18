12th annual Books of Madison County to be held in August

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual fundraising event is returning to the Hub City to help the Jackson- Madison County Public Library.

On Tuesday, August 15, the highly anticipated Books of Madison County Fundraiser will be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds at 6 p.m., starting with a reception and silent auction.

This fundraiser for the library raises money to help supplement the budget of the library to take care of things that are not included in the regular budget.

Sean Dietrich, a columnist, novelist, podcast host, and two-time guest entertainer at the Grand Ole’ Opry will be the fundraiser’s special guest.

Libraries mean a great deal to Dietrich, and he gives credit to them for helping him in his youth.

According to Dietrich, he dropped out of school when he was a kid and the only form of education he had for many years of his life was visiting the library.

If it wasn’t for libraries, he wouldn’t have an education, which would lead him to his career.

“I believe in helping libraries get the appropriate funds that they need to do what they do,” Dietrich said.

Being a guest in the past, Dietrich says this fundraiser is a lot of fun.

He says meeting people with the same passion as him is one of his favorite parts about the event.

“Those people were a lot of fun the last times that I spent with them. It’s a great night. There’s great music, great food, and it is just a good night all around,” he said.

Member of the Library Foundation, Teresa McSweeney thanked everyone who played a part in preparing for this event and looks forward to seeing everyone.

