Dr. LaToshia Chism named as June 2023 Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. LaToshia Chism, current President of the Gamma Psi Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, has been named as the June 2023 Hub City Hero.

A press release states that Dr. Chism’s nominator said “through her sorority work, she is instrumental in providing scholarships to college bond youth,” and that “she was instrumental in raising funds for scholarships for students who are looking to advance their academic endeavors and to address issues that cause barriers to academic success.” The nominator also said that Dr. Chism “hosted a group webinar to bring awareness to the opioid crisis that we are facing and to provide NARCAN training.”

The release states that Dr. Chism credits her grandmother for her wanting to pay it forward by helping others.

“As a youngster, my grandmother, who’s now deceased, she was a big part of the community in Milwaukee, and I saw that I had enjoyed watching her and I just often said, ‘Mama, when I grow up, this is what I want to do.’ And so when I saw her blessing other people, it really blessed me,” said Dr. Chism. “And so now that I’m of age, when I bless other people, it blesses me.”

A Jackson native, Dr. Chism graduated from Lane College and has a background in education. She says that she always wants to see peoples strive in education, which is one of the things that her grandmother did, and that was one of the things that drew her to Phi Delta Kappa.

According to the release, Dr. Chism has also organizes NARCAN training due to her connection with a parent who reached out to her.

“I worked with a parent years ago who struggled with opioids and she just confided in me,” said Dr. Chism. “Then when I realized that…we have something in the city that addresses this issue, I wanted others to be a part of it and so that was why I wanted my organization’s all of them to be a part of this training.”

“Our city is full of heroes and Dr. Chism is definitely counted in that number,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Dr. Chism has proven herself a hero with her many roles in the community from assisting in making sure students and teachers are successful to organizing training for people who want to assist those affected by the Opioid crisis.”

Click here to learn more about the City of Jackson’s Hub City Hero program.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.