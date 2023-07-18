More Storm Chances Tonight & Wednesday Morning!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

TONIGHT:

Tuesday was a warm and humid day but it was a stormy one as well. Some of the storms on Tuesday were very strong with winds gusting up to 70 MPH, tons of lightning and torrential rainfall. Some small hail also showed up for some. Highs on Tuesday reached the low 90s. Winds will come out of the southwest tonight and expect mostly cloudy skies in general. More storms will pop up this evening and continue at times tonight. Tuesday night lows will down to the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

There will be a some morning and afternoon showers and storms but the bulk of the storms look to stay along the Tennessee river and not impacting people west of Madison county. Wednesday will be hot though with highs reaching the mid 90s. There is a shot for some upper 90s as well for places that miss out on the afternoon shower chances.

Expect partly cloudy skies and the winds will be a bit breezy at times due to the approaching cold front and changing from the southwest to the west late in the day. Wednesday night will be warm and humid with lows dropping down to the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

As the front stalls out we are expecting another round of afternoon showers and storms. Where and when they develop depends completely on location where the front stalls into the afternoon. The winds will come out of the west for most of us but will be out of the northwest Thursday night behind the front. Highs will still reach the low 90s and mild humidity will keep overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mild and cooler weather look on the way for Friday. The front may linger around in Friday morning ushering in one last shot for rain showers but things appear to clear out into the afternoon. Friday will be cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Friday will also be less humid due to the northerly winds. Expect clouds to decrease as the day goes on and mostly clear skies by Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend as of now is looking like it is going to be quite nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with morning lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. It will not be overly humid this weekend as the winds will start out of the north and turn to the west by the end of the weekend. This will keep most of the showers and storms away. Although a stray shower or two will be possible this weekend, most of us will miss out on the showers it appears as of now. Southwest winds and warmer weather will look to return as we kick off the following week again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb above normal during the middle of the week before cooling off some on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. The rain and storm chances will continue most of the work week helping out with the drought situation that remains across some areas in West Tennessee. We could encounter a few severe storms this week. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13