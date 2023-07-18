More than 10,000 backpacks provided to Tennessee students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee says that more than 10,000 backpacks have been provided to students in economically distressed counties.

The news release says the backpacks were provided to students through the Tennessee Serves initiative by Tennessee’s first lady.

“Equipping students with the tools necessary to learn and succeed is crucial—both in and out of the classroom,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It’s our hope these backpacks will play a small role in students’ educational experiences by helping them feel confident and empowered to accomplish their goals during the upcoming school year.”

The effort was done so in a partnership with Family Resource Centers.

Counties where every elementary, middle and high school student in school districts will receive backpacks include:

Bledsoe County

Clay County

Cocke County

Grundy County*

Hancock County

Hardeman County

Lake County

Lauderdale County*

Scott County

Morgan County*

Perry County

Grundy, Lauderdale and Morgan Counties are no longer distressed as of June 27, 2023, the release says.

Read the full news release here.

