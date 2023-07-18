Services for Mr. Mack Savage, age 82 of Jackson,Tennessee will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Savage you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Mack-Savage/#!/Tr ibuteWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.