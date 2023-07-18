Mr. Malcolm Leon Henning was born on February 17, 1946 in Denmark, Tennessee. He departed this life on July 9, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Denmark C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. The Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m until time of service. Interment is at Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home