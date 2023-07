Mugshots : Madison County : 7/17/23 – 7/18/23

Lodes, Jason Lodes, Jason: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

Conner, Samuel Conner, Samuel: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Fly, Michael Fly, Michael: Vandalism, public intoxication

Hart, Aubrey Hart, Aubrey: Failure to appear

Love, Treyon Love, Treyon: Simple domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



Wilson, Willie Wilson, Willie: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/18/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.